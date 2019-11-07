Michael Bublé Will Come to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Singer Michael Bublé will perform at BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA on May 17. Tickets go on sale Monday, November 18 at 10 am and make a great holiday gift. Purchase is available at Ticketmaster.com or at the GSP International Airport Box Office at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Michael's 2020 U.S. Tour will include stops at TD Garden in Boston on March 25 and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 9. This past February Bublé returned to the U.S. after a lengthy absence for a sold out 37 show tour where he performed for over 500,000 fans. His 2019 world tour included 82 shows in front of over 1.2 million people. He has already completed five sold out world tours, won four Grammy Awards, and sold over 60 million records over the course of his extraordinary career.

Michael released a new version of the holiday single "White Christmas" on November 1. Here is the link to the animated video: https://youtu.be/xvHQO9LT6ZI. Michael's "Christmas" album streamed over one billion times around the world last year. It is the most listened to Christmas album in the world.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You