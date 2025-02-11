JERSEY BOYS To Take the Stage At Greenville Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jersey Boys begins performances at Greenville Theatre this month. This Tony Award-winning, blockbuster, hit musical. Come discover the true story behind legendary recording artist, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons with their chart-topping hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” and so much more!

Jersey Boys is directed by Greenville Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Max Quinlan with a cast led by Matt Paredi as Frankie Valli, Drake King as Tommy DeVito, Austin J. Kara as Bob Gaudio, and Miguel Gonzalez-Floyd as Nick Massi. The Musical Director is Meghan Reimers and Choreographer, Michael Cherry.

“I cannot wait to bring this incredible show to the Upstate Community,” says Director Max Quinlan. “Each iconic song has sentimental value for audience members, bringing folks right back to where they were when they first heard these chart-topping hits. I also love that it gives the audience a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of The Four Seasons as they rose to fame. I am a Jersey Boy myself, having been born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, so this show feels extra special to bring into our space. The show is exciting, thrilling, daring, and so much fun! I can't wait to hear the audience singing along, tapping their toes, and learning more about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons on the Greenville Theatre's stage.”

Tickets are now on sale to the public. This show is rated R for language, mature themes, and adult content. Ticket prices for Jersey Boys are just $45, with Senior and Veteran rates of $43.

Student rush tickets are also available on the day of the show for just $20 each with valid student identification. Jersey Boys has Thursday, Friday and Saturday night shows at 7:30pm on February 27, 28, March 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 & 22. Sunday matinees at 3:00pm are March 2, 9, 16 & 23.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org or call our Box Office at 864-233-6238.

