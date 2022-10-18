Impractical Jokers to Bring The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour To The North Charleston Coliseum

Today Q, Murr and Sal, creators and stars of truTV's hit show Impractical Jokers, announced a brand-new live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour. Launching February 2023, the much anticipated 16 city tour is produced by Outback Presents and Live Nation. Off the heels of the successful season 9 return of Impractical Jokers and its new celebrity format, Q, Murr and Sal are excited to be back on tour for the first time in three years, bringing new jokes and videos to fans across the nation.

The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, consisting of never-before-seen videos and storytelling stand-up, will be kicking off in Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Other stops across the US include Boston, Charleston, Seattle, New York, Chicago, and many others.

The tour will play the North Charleston Coliseum on February 16, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com and the Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

Fans across the country will have the opportunity to meet the Jokers and introduce them from stage through a contest run by local radio stations in each city.

Q, Murr and Sal have been making audiences laugh on Impractical Jokers since 2011, and just celebrated their 10-year milestone. Impractical Jokers is a top 5 comedy on cable, and truTV's longest-running and top-rated original comedy.

"We are so excited to finally get back on tour next year. After the difficult last couple of years, we are looking forward to laughing again with all the Impractical Jokers fans out there and bringing them a personalized and intimate comedic experience like never before."

For more information and a full list of The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour stops, see below or visit the tour website HERE.

THE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE TOUR UPCOMING TOUR SCHEDULE:

Thursday, Feb 2, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Friday, Feb 3, 2023 Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

Friday, Feb 17, 2023 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino (2 Shows)

Sunday, Feb 19, 2023 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Thursday, Mar 9, 2023 Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

Friday, Mar 10, 2023 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Saturday, Mar 11, 2023 Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sunday, Mar 12, 2023 Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Friday, Mar 24, 2023 Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Saturday, Mar 25, 2023 Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

Sunday, Mar 26, 2023 Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theater

Friday, Apr 7, 2023 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, Apr 8, 2023 Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

ABOUT IMPRACTICAL JOKERS



Brian Quinn (Q), James Murray (Murr) and Sal Vulcano are the Creators, Executive Producers, and Stars of truTV's hit series, Impractical Jokers. Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera comedy show that follows Q, Murr and Sal as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. When Q, Murr and Sal challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it... if they refuse, they lose! At the end of every episode - with the help of a celebrity guest - the episode's loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions. The series returns for its 10th season in early 2023.

In addition to their top 5 comedy show on cable, and truTV's longest running and top-rated original comedy, the guys have toured steadily over the last eight years with their wildly popular live show, performing for over one million fans in the US and UK, including six sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, a sold-out Madison Square Garden, and six sold-out shows at London's The O2 Arena. Natives of Staten Island, NY, Q, Murr, and Sal met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999. After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success Impractical Jokers for truTV.