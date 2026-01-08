Trustus Theatre Opens 41st Season Side Door Series With THE COMEUPPANCE

🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trustus Theatre launches its 41st Season with the first Side Door production of the year, The Comeuppance, running January 16th through February 1st. Directed by Ginny Ives, the production opens the season in Trustus Theatre's intimate Side Door space, where audiences experience bold storytelling just steps away from the action.

The show follows a group of former classmates who reunite after years apart, only to find themselves confronted by long-buried memories, unresolved tensions, and the choices that shaped their lives. As the evening unfolds, humor gives way to vulnerability, forcing each character to reckon with who they were, who they've become, and what they owe to one another.

The Comeuppance draws audiences into a sharp, contemporary world that blends humor, tension, and reflection. As with all Side Door productions, seating is limited, creating an immersive and deeply personal theatrical experience that invites audiences to engage closely with the story and performers.

The Side Door series is a cornerstone of Trustus Theatre's mission to present innovative, thought-provoking work. Opening the 41st Season with The Comeuppance underscores that commitment, setting the tone for a year of daring and dynamic theatre.

The show will run from January 16th through February 1st at Trustus Theatre. Tickets are now available for purchase on the Trustus Theatre website or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732. Special discounted rates are available for students, seniors, and groups.

For more information and/or to purchase tickets for The Comeuppance, visit trustus.org.