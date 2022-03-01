I AND YOU Comes to Center Stage This Month

I and You by Lauren Gunderson comes to Center Stage this month. Performances are March 22nd-30th, 2022.

One afternoon, Anthony arrives unexpectedly at classmate Caroline's door with an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive, and popular. In this script, award-winning playwright, Lauren Gunderson, provides an ode to youth, life, and the strange beauty of love.

A special talkback will be held immediately following the performance on Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. Complimentary pizza provided by Domino's Pizza will be served and the discussion will be moderated by Paul Hyde of the Greenville Journal. Dr. Arun Singh, Prisma Health Medical Director, Pediatric Supportive Care, Hospice & Palliative Medicine will be joining the cast and director on the talkback panel that evening. Join us for a lively discussion about the show and mental health in our community!

Tickets: $15

Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

www.centrestage.org

Location: Centre Stage

501 River Street

Greenville, SC 29601 l