Greenville's Metropolitan Arts Council Awards Relief Funds to Theaters

The Greenville News has reported that MAC Endowment for the Arts has awarded $275,000 in relief funds.

This marks the first time that the endowment, which was established in 2009, has withdrawn any funds.

In a written release, MAC Board Chairman Michael Cooper of TD Bank said:

"It was very important to do so given the projected losses of so many arts organizations...Once we realized the severity of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the MAC board and staff went immediately to work to begin a relief fund."

