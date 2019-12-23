Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

BWW Regional Awards
There's just one final week to submit votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for South Carolina:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Michael Cunningham - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 27%
 Alex Ringler - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%
 John C. Leggett - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 8%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Ethen Cornett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 10%
 Ron Pyle - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University Rodeheaver Auditorium 9%
 Greyson Taylor - CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 9%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Craig Smith - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 14%
 Jason D. Johnson - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 11%
 Andrew Youngerman - AMADEUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Kacie Burns - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 15%
 Adell Ehrhorn - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 13%
 Tristen Buettel - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Caitlin Mesiano - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 18%
 Jacey Robinson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 13%
 Megan King - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 10%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Latreshia Lilly - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 10%
 Myra Greene - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Centre Stage 9%
 Jamie Ann Walters - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 8%

Best Musical (non-professional)
TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 40%
 THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hilton Head Christian Academy 11%
 CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 8%

Best Musical (professional)
A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 22%
 NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 20%
 LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Best Play (non-professional)
KING LEAR - Bob Jones University 59%
 THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Proud Mary Theatre 19%
 FIRST BAPTIST OF IVY GAP - Mill Town Players 10%

Best Play (professional)
THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 22%
 IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 12%
 PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Warehouse Theatre 9%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)
Blake Spellacy - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 16%
 Jack Sterner - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 14%
 Gabriel Kearns - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Bryce Hall - BRIGHT STAR - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 12%
 Jeffery Stegall - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 11%
 Jack Sterner - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 10%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)
Russell Garrett - AMADEUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%
 Carter Allen - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 9%
 Matt Reece - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)
Jillian Jarrett - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 21%
 Alexandria Van Paris - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 15%
 Latresha Lilly - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Anna Brown - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University 15%
 Samantha Norton - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 15%
 Erin Naler - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University Rodeheaver Auditorium 11%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)
Bella Lawrence - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 14%
 Kayla Ryan Walsh - BLITHE SPIRIT - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 13%
 Beth Munson - LEAVING IOWA - Greenville Theatre 10%

Best Touring Show
HAMILTON - Peace Center 26%
 DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Peace Center 15%
 ANASTASIA - Peace Center 13%

Theater of the Year
Bob Jones University 31%
 Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 18%
 Greenville Theatre 12%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

