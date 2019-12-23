Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for South Carolina:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Michael Cunningham - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 27%
Alex Ringler - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%
John C. Leggett - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 8%
Ethen Cornett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 10%
Ron Pyle - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University Rodeheaver Auditorium 9%
Greyson Taylor - CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 9%
Craig Smith - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 14%
Jason D. Johnson - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 11%
Andrew Youngerman - AMADEUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%
Kacie Burns - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 15%
Adell Ehrhorn - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 13%
Tristen Buettel - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%
Caitlin Mesiano - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 18%
Jacey Robinson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 13%
Megan King - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 10%
Latreshia Lilly - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 10%
Myra Greene - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Centre Stage 9%
Jamie Ann Walters - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 8%
TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 40%
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hilton Head Christian Academy 11%
CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 8%
A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 22%
NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 20%
LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%
KING LEAR - Bob Jones University 59%
THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Proud Mary Theatre 19%
FIRST BAPTIST OF IVY GAP - Mill Town Players 10%
THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 22%
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 12%
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Warehouse Theatre 9%
Blake Spellacy - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 16%
Jack Sterner - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 14%
Gabriel Kearns - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%
Bryce Hall - BRIGHT STAR - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 12%
Jeffery Stegall - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 11%
Jack Sterner - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 10%
Russell Garrett - AMADEUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%
Carter Allen - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 9%
Matt Reece - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 7%
Jillian Jarrett - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 21%
Alexandria Van Paris - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 15%
Latresha Lilly - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 8%
Anna Brown - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University 15%
Samantha Norton - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 15%
Erin Naler - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University Rodeheaver Auditorium 11%
Bella Lawrence - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 14%
Kayla Ryan Walsh - BLITHE SPIRIT - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 13%
Beth Munson - LEAVING IOWA - Greenville Theatre 10%
HAMILTON - Peace Center 26%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Peace Center 15%
ANASTASIA - Peace Center 13%
Bob Jones University 31%
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 18%
Greenville Theatre 12%
