Film Screening Of ONCE WERE BROTHERS Comes to the Peace Center

The Peace Center will screen the documentary film Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band on Saturday, March 14, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Gunter Theatre.

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band is a confessional, cautionary and occasionally humorous tale of Robertson's young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band. The film is a moving story of Robertson's personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the four other men who would become his brothers in music, together making their mark on music history. Once Were Brothers blends rare archival footage, photography, iconic songs and interviews with Robertson's friends and collaborators including Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and more.

"DEMANDS TO BE SEEN. The story of the rise and disintegration of The Band turns out to be as compelling as its spectacular music. Just watching and listening to the group tearing through their classic 'Up on Cripple Creek' near the documentary's opening, alive with the pleasure of making great music with one another, is enough to joyously lift you out of your seat." - Los Angeles Times



Official Selection:

2019 Toronto International Film Festival - World Premiere (Opening Night Film)

2019 DOC NYC - U.S. Premiere

2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival



Rated R for some language and drug references.

Tickets for the March 14, 5 and 7:30 p.m. screenings of Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band are $10 and are available by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at peacecenter.org. Tickets are on sale to Peacekeepers now and will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.





