Charleston Symphony Orchestra Will Present CALL AND RESPONSE: A Concert for Equality

The Charleston Symphony will present a special program, "Call and Response: A Concert for Equality," to leverage the power of music and the spoken word to promote unity, love and understanding. The stream will take place June 19 at 7:30 pm.

Kellen Gray, assistant conductor of the CSO, has curated and will conduct the program. The event is being presented by the Symphony in partnership with the Gaillard Center, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, the Coastal Community Foundation, and Grammy Award winners Ranky Tanky.

The evening will feature music of African American and Afro-British composers interspersed with three testimonials. Guest speakers include Grammy Award Winner Charlton Singleton, CSO Composer in Residence and Charleston native Edward Hart, and Coastal Community Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Darrin Goss, Sr. All plan to deliver words of experience, empathy and unity. This performance will include orchestral works by William Grant Still, George Walker, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Adolphus Hailstork.

The program will conclude with a special performance from Charleston's own Ranky Tanky.

