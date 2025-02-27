Centre Stage To Present WAITRESS This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centre Stage has announced the upcoming production of the Tony-nominated musical Waitress, running from May 1-18, 2025. With music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, Waitress tells the heartwarming and inspiring story of Jenna, a small-town waitress with big dreams, who finds unexpected strength and courage when faced with life's challenges.

Set in a small town where Jenna is trapped in a loveless marriage and struggling with an unexpected pregnancy, Waitress takes audiences on a sweet and uplifting journey as Jenna begins to believe in herself again. Supported by her quirky co-workers and loyal customers, Jenna finds hope in a baking contest, a new doctor, and ultimately, in herself.

Brought to life by an all-female creative team, Waitress features a score of original music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, including the chart-topping hits "Brave" and "Love Song," and a powerful, heartfelt book by screenwriter Jessie Nelson. The musical, which was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a perfect blend of humor, romance, and emotional depth that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.

Tickets for Waitress start at $35 and can be purchased online at centrestage.org or by calling the box office at 864-233-6733. Due to limited seating, advance reservations are highly recommended.

Content Warning:

Waitress contains mature language and themes, including domestic violence. It is recommended for adult audiences and is rated PG-13.

About Centre Stage:

Centre Stage is a year-round, 285-seat professional theater offering a wide range of entertainment, plays, and shows including musicals, comedy, drama, concerts, and special events. Part of Downtown Greenville's thriving nightlife, and just steps away from the restaurants on Main Street and the West End, as well as the Peace Center, Falls Park on the Reedy River, Fluor Field, and Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

