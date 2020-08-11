Centre Stage And The Commerce Club Present THURSDAY ON THE PATIO

Centre Stage has announced the next installment in its Thursdays on the Patio fundraising event series.

Centre Stage has announced the next installment in its Thursdays on the Patio fundraising event series, set for Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 7-9:30 p.m.

Guests are invited to browse the newly renovated lobby, listen to live music by the incredible Greg Day Band (last seen on our stage for the "I Feel Good!" Motown-Tribute Rock Show this past winter), and view the beautiful display of artwork by local artist Kelli Emig in partnership with the Metropolitan Arts Council - all of this while enjoying a delicious dinner and dessert from the Commerce Club of Greenville!

For $30, your ticket includes reserved seating on our patio to view and listen to the live entertainment, a full plated meal and dessert (courtesy of the Commerce Club), one drink, and access to the exclusive art gallery. Additional beverages will be available for purchase from our concessions bar. Tickets can be purchased on our website at centrestage.org/thursonthepatio or by calling the Box Office at (864) 233-6733, Tue-Fri, 2-6pm. We can host up to 40 reservations, so book your spot now before they're all filled up at centrestage.org/thursonthepatio !

Centre Stage has taken the Greater Greenville Pledge and is dedicated to taking every precaution to ensure patrons, performers, and guests are kept safe. The lobby and facilities have received a medical grade cleaning and safety precautions will continue to be enforced. They are watching CDC and city guidelines closely and will provide updates should anything need to change. They encourage all patrons to please wear masks and practice proper social distancing measures.

