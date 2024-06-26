BLUES IS ALRIGHT Tour is Coming To North Charleston Coliseum in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Blues Is Alright Tour is coming to North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, November 22 at 8:00 p.m. The Blues is musical storytelling filled with stark emotion and a revolving reality check. It's authentically raw; transforming tragedy, adversity and heartache into a visceral and cathartic experience. This special night of emotive lyrics and guitar-driven accompaniment features performances by Tucka, King George, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, West Love, and J-Wonn.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. and start at $55 (plus applicable fees). Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. (code: BLUES). Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

SHOW DETAILS:



Date: Friday, November 22

Showtime: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: North Charleston Coliseum

Prices: $55, $75, $95, $125, $175 (plus applicable fees)

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D0060CAE3176FBC

Presale Code: BLUES

ABOUT TUCKA

Equally influenced by R. Kelly and Barry White, Louisiana's Tucka James is an R&B singer who can deliver "pillow talk" songs that recall the grooves of the 70's, 80's, and 2010's. He kicked off his career in 2007, singing lead vocals with Keith Frank & the Soileau Zydeco Band. He introduced his solo career in 2008, along with his nickname "the King of Swing." He soon became a regional Louisiana favorite, and opened gigs for Mystikal and Lenny Williams. His Love Rehab album landed in 2009 with songs like "Sex on My Mind" and "Myspace Love." Forever King followed in 2011, then in 2015 he released Love Rehab 2. For more information on Tucka, visit https://www.tuckajames.com/ and follow @TUCKA on Facebook and @tuckakingofswing on Instagram.

ABOUT KING GEORGE

Bursting onto the Southern Soul scene with his signature party-centric sound filled with R&B flair, King George has quickly become a fan-favorite. Based out of Hopkins, SC, King George exploded on the Southern Soul scene and rose quickly to headliner status on The Blues Is Alright Tour this past Spring 2023. His highly anticipated album, Juke Joint Music was released in 2022 after launching onto the music scene via YouTube in 2020. For old-school music lovers, King George's music is the perfect combination of R&B, soul, and funk that is sure to get anyone to do a little two-step. With his rich tone and satin-smooth vocals, his songs, “Keep on Rollin”, “Too Long”, “Friday Night” and “Leave & Party” are his top hits. There can only be one king: King George. For more information on King George, visit www.803kinggeorge.com and follow @King George on Facebook and @803kinggeorge on Instagram.

ABOUT POKEY BEAR

Wardell “Pokey Bear” Brown was born on February 2, 1970 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is known for his soulful sound of music in the Blues/Southern Soul genre; however, he did not start out that way. Pokey Bear began his career as a rap music artist, but after doing it for a while decided to try other styles. His venture off into other styles of music would lead him to be the soulful singer that he is today. He was first recognized in music for his first two projects produced by Beat Flippa. Particularly his songs entitled “They Call me Pokey” and “Side Piece,” The song “Side Piece” happened as a result of a hook that was written by Heavy in which he asked Pokey to write lyrics to. He has worked with artists such as Tyree Neal, Adrian Bagher, Ms. Pat, Veronica Raelle, and Cupid. For more information on Pokey Bear, follow @Big Pokey Bear-JSP on Facebook and @bigpokeybearjsp on Instagram.

ABOUT Lenny Williams

The ultimate soul crooner, Oakland, California native Lenny Williams possesses one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music. With his rich, passionate vocal style, he is rightfully regarded as one of R & B's most influential soul men. Williams began his musical career making records that have subsequently become R&B and Pop classics, tunes like the mega-hit “Cause I Love You” (recorded on his solo album) and “So Very Hard to Go” which he recorded as the lead singer for Tower of Power. Lenny Williams' style has transcended into the new millennium, influencing many of today's newest R&B and Pop vocalists. Lenny and Kanye West were honored recipients of the BMI Songwriter's Award for the song “Over Night Celebrity,” recorded by rapper, Twista. Lenny sounds better than ever as he continues to perform around the world focusing on love. “Love is what has gotten me thru all of these years. I look for love and I surround myself with it,” said Williams. He is able to take the listener to the heart of love with such soulful composure because love will never go out of style. For more information on Lenny Williams, visit www.Lenny Williams.com and follow @Lenny Williams on Facebook and @thereallennywilliams on Instagram.

ABOUT WEST LOVE

Hailing from the Mississippi Delta, West's voice carries the weight of generations of blues legends and the passion of her own experiences. With a mesmerizing stage presence and a voice that's equal parts gravel and honey, West Love has earned a reputation as a modern-day blues torchbearer. She weaves tales of love, loss, and life's struggles into every note, evoking raw emotions that resonate deep within the listener's soul. West's distinctive guitar skills, inspired by the greats like Robert Johnson and Muddy Waters, complement her evocative vocals, creating a sound that's both timeless and contemporary. She has graced stages worldwide, leaving audiences enchanted with his authentic blues sound. West Love is a true testament to the enduring power of the blues and a reminder that its heartbeat continues to thrive in the hands of exceptional artists like her.

ABOUT J-WONN

Jawonn Smith, better known by his stage name J-Wonn, is a soul singer that hails from Jackson, MS and has built a name for himself following the release of his hit single “I Got This Record”. His love of Blues came from growing up around his mother and grandmother, who would often sing around the house. At the age of 13, J-Wonn began writing music of his own and went on to write for many Blues and Soul singers. One of his proudest writing credits came from penning a track for the legendary soul artist Lenny Williams. During high school, he was a member of a hip hop group that also included elements of R&B. The group gained an artist development deal and it helped Smith to learn a lot about navigating the music industry. It also gave him an opportunity to grow as an artist. J-Wonn's latest single entitled "Move On" is available on all digital & video platforms.” J-Wonn followed up “I Got This Record” with several other hits that were in continuous rotation on Southern Soul radio stations across the Southeast region. He has also won several awards from various outlets including Best Entertainer, Artist of the Year, and Best New Single. He finished working on his second full-length album The Legacy which had led to collaborations with a wide range of different artists and an expansion of his brand of J-Wonn's world to new ears. His latest single entitled "Move On" is doing great J-Wonn also released the video on his VEVO channel. For more information on J-Wonn, please visit www.J-WONN.com and follow @jwonn on Facebook.

