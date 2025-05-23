BACK TO THE 80s to be Presented at Legends in Concert Myrtle Beach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Break out the neon, tease up your hair, and get ready to relive the most unforgettable decade in music as Legends in Concert Myrtle Beach presents its summer spectacular, "Back to the 80s," running from May 28 through August 30, 2025.

This high-octane tribute show will dazzle fans of all ages with legendary hits from the 1980s, brought to life by the world's top tribute artists in an immersive and electrifying production. The summer cast features:

Stacey Whitton Summers as powerhouse rocker Pat Benatar; Janae Longo making her Myrtle Beach debut as the soaring vocals of Ann Wilson from Heart; Annika bringing glamour and attitude as the incomparable Cher, Isaiah channeling the Purple One himself, Prince; Brandon Jones moonwalking his way into hearts as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

From anthemic rock ballads to dance-inducing pop classics, "Back to the 80s" promises a time-traveling musical journey that captures the heart and soul of a generation. With live vocals, stunning costumes, vibrant choreography, and state-of-the-art visuals, this show is the ultimate tribute to one of music's most iconic decades.

"Our 'Back to the 80s' lineup is pure fire this summer," says Brian Brigner, Chief Operating Officer of Legends in Concert Myrtle Beach. "This is more than a concert - it's a full-blown celebration of the artists and songs that defined an era."

