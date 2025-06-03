26th Annual VISTA QUEEN: QUEENS OF POP! Comes to Trustus Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trustus Theatre will host the 26th Annual Vista Queen: Queens of Pop!, a glittering lip sync battle and fundraiser celebrating the icons of pop music. Hosted by the fabulous Patti O’Furniture, the event will take place on Friday, June 6, 2025, at Trustus Theatre, located at 520 Lady Street in the heart of Columbia’s Vista district.

This year’s reimagined Vista Queen features four local teams, each coached by an iconic Columbia drag queen, competing in an electrifying lip sync showdown. The teams—Glitterati, The Mothers Are Mothering, Lip Service, and Mista Kings—will pay tribute to the biggest pop music legends, delivering high heels, high notes, and even higher energy. Expect a night of fierce competition, dazzling performances, and a celebration of community spirit.

Vista Queen serves as Trustus Theatre’s largest annual fundraiser, supporting essential theatre operations and programming. Proceeds from the event will aid in much-needed repairs and upgrades to the theatre's facilities.

