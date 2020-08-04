The Barns at Nappanee Presents Amish Acres 58th Annual Arts & Crafts Market

The market takes place Sunday, August 6 - August 9, 2020.

The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres presents the 58th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Market Thursday through Sunday, August 6 - August 9, 2020.

The event brings to this northern Indiana historic farm a marketplace filled with the creations of artists and artisans from every corner of the country with juried artists/crafters from around the country. Visitors from across the state and beyond visit the farm annually for the celebration. It includes entertainment throughout the day, strolling musicians, Chris Camp the Whip Guy, Dan Barth's Medicine Show, and Market favorite Stephen's Puppets. Live musical theatre features an original production, Land That I Love. It will be performed on stage in The Round Barn Theatre for a combined total of five performances. Festive food will be served including Fire Kissed Pizza, Lemon Shake-Ups, Roasted Nuts, Kettle Korn, Ice Cream, Ben's Pretzels, and Pork Sandwiches. LaSalle Farm & Table, the new on-site restaurant, will be open Thursday-Saturday, 11-8 and Sunday Brunch 10-2.

$5,000 in Artist Cash Prizes and $2,000 in Amish Acres Products and Experiences to be given away to festival visitors will total $7,000 in prizes throughout the four days. Visitors may also register to win the handmade Diamond in the Square Quilt that will be given away on New Year's Eve.

Judging for the winners of $5,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to artists in the marketplace. The judges will systematically search through the booths in each aisle, interacting with the exhibitors, while seeking the best of the best in six categories. Winner's ribbons, including the two $1,000 purchase prizes, will be presented to the winning artists and craftsmen to proudly display in their booths throughout the festival. Drawings for visitor giveaways include theatre and overnight getaway packages, wagon rides, guided tours and dinner from LaSalle Farm & Table.

Marlin Stutzman, Managing Partner of The Barns, says "We are very excited that the Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Market is open this year! Our primary focus is safety while we are in Stage 4.5 of Indiana's reopening plan. Following the Governor's mask mandate and practicing social distancing guidelines are highly encouraged while we will have wash stations and full time cleaning staff during the event. The Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Market is committed to a safe but enjoyable market for all this year as we adjust to the virus pandemic."

Market hours are Thursday-Saturday (August 6-8) 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday (August 9) from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission price is $5.00 for adults and children under age 12 are free. Parking is free with several parking areas and five entrances for visitors' convenience.

Amish Acres MarketPlace is located on U.S. Highway 6, one mile west of downtown Nappanee. For more information on Amish Acres, the Arts and Crafts Market, and The Round Barn Theatre visit thebarnsatnappanee.com or call (800) 800-4942.

