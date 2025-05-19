TITANIC: THE MUSICAL Comes to Actors Theatre Of Indiana

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, TITANIC: The Musical is being presented by ATI for two nights only June 20 and 21.

This stunning musical, written by Maury Yeston and Peter Stone follows the story of the "Unsinkable” RMS Titanic and her ill-fated passengers.

From the poorest of immigrants, looking for a new life in America, to the elite members of upper-class society such as Guggenheim, Astor and Straus, this epic production with its soaring score, captures moments of triumph, tragedy and heartbreaking intimacy aboard “The Ship of Dreams.”

Making the performance even more memorable, the Indy Arts Chorale and members of the Carmel Symphony Orchestra will join ATI for the evening.

For two nights only at the beautiful Payne & Mencias Palladium at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, this is a theatrical event not to be missed!

Comments

