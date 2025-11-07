South Bend Symphony Orchestra To Present MUSICIAN FAVORITES: FROM JENNET In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will present Musician Favorites: From Jennet at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 11, at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Guest conductor Fernanda Lastra will lead the performance, featuring Principal Oboist Jennet Ingle in the world premiere of a new concerto written especially for her.

Program Details

The concert will open with George Frideric Handel’s “Entrance of the Queen of Sheba” and selections from his Water Music Suite No. 2, evoking the grandeur of the Baroque era. The program then turns to living composers whose works highlight today’s vibrant symphonic landscape:

Spectacle of Light by Stacy Garrop, a celebration of radiance and movement

Daughter of the Stars by Heather Niemi Savage, inspired by the natural world

Obertura Tanguera, homenaje a Astor Piazzolla by Esteban Benzecry, a rhythmically charged tribute to the tango master

The centerpiece of the concert will be All This to Say, a new oboe concerto by Kincaid Rabb, offering an intimate reflection on connection, expression, and musical storytelling.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra thanks its Season Sponsor Jack M. Champaigne for supporting the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series.

Tickets

Tickets are available through the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Ticket Office, open Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., by phone at 574-631-2800 or online at www.performingarts.nd.edu.

Dates, programs, and venues are subject to change.

