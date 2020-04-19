South Bend Civic Theatre Will Host Virtual Version of 24-HOUR THEATRE PROJECT

South Bend Civic Theatre was planning on hosting its second annual 24 Hour Theatre Project on May 1st and 2nd, but due to the current health crisis, it has moved online.

Grace Lazarz and Joe B Russo we will be leading the festival again, this time from home.

To participate in this virtual version of the project, you have three ways to do so:

1. As a writer! Write and submit a 5-10 minute play on the evening/night of May 1st to then be performed and recorded by a separate household on May 2nd.

2. As a household of actors! You can sign up for your household to be actors for one of the plays. Now, this could mean you are a couple, a family of 8, a single person, a single person with 6 stuffed bears, three roommates and their cat, etc. There are no rules! (other than please stay home) To participate in this option, you must have access to a recording device (computer, phone, camera, etc.) and the ability to upload a video file.

3. As an audience member! On the evening of May 2nd, the video versions will be streamed and audience members will have the ability to vote on their favorite plays and on a variety of other categories.

Learn more at southbendcivic.org/24hours.





