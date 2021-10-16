RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour to Arrive in South Bend

The American Theatre Guild has announced the South Bend engagement of the much-anticipated RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour on November 3, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Morris Performing Arts Center. This production is part of the Broadway is Back in South Bend series.

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever.

Tours of RENT have crisscrossed the country almost continuously since 1996, with the latest tour alone playing 5 countries, 237 cities, and 1,005 performances. RENT received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award® for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The musical has been translated into every major language and has been performed in 27 countries across six continents.

Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your final chance to experience this celebrated touring production.

Tickets to RENT start at $40 and are available at BroadwayInSouthBend.com or MorrisCenter.org, in-person at the Morris Performing Arts Center or by calling 574.235.9190. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.