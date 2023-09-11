Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Join Melinda DeRocker's NYC Jazz Trio Master Class, Save On Feinstein's Next Day Show Photo 1 Join Melinda DeRocker's NYC Jazz Trio Master Class, Save On Feinstein's Next Day Show
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Reveals 2023-2024 Lineup For Their 19th Season Photo 2 Actors Theatre Of Indiana Reveals 2023-2024 Lineup For Their 19th Season
Carmel International Arts Festival Welcomes Artists From Latvia Photo 3 Carmel International Arts Festival Welcomes Artists From Latvia
Join Melinda DeRocker's NYC Jazz Trio Master Class, Save On Feinstein's Next Day Show Photo 4 Join Melinda DeRocker's NYC Jazz Trio Master Class, Save On Feinstein's Next Day Show

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Join Melinda DeRockers NYC Jazz Trio Master Class, Save On Feinsteins Next Day Show Photo
Join Melinda DeRocker's NYC Jazz Trio Master Class, Save On Feinstein's Next Day Show

Fans of Jazz and Melinda DeRocker and her Jazz Trio are being offered two incredible opportunities.

2
Join Melinda DeRockers NYC Jazz Trio Master Class, Save On Feinsteins Next Day Show Photo
Join Melinda DeRocker's NYC Jazz Trio Master Class, Save On Feinstein's Next Day Show

Fans of Jazz and Melinda DeRocker and her Jazz Trio are being offered two incredible opportunities. 

3
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Reveals 2023-2024 Lineup For Their 19th Season Photo
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Reveals 2023-2024 Lineup For Their 19th Season

Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced the lineup for their 19th season of Broadway in Your Backyard. The 2023-24 season will bring back familiar events and be full of shows that will have you dancing in the aisle and enjoying some laughs.

4
Carmel International Arts Festival Welcomes Artists From Latvia Photo
Carmel International Arts Festival Welcomes Artists From Latvia

Two visiting artists from Jelgava, Latvia - Kristina Landaua Junkere and Raitis Junkers - will be exhibiting their talents at the 26th Annual Carmel International Arts Festival on September 23 and 24 in the Carmel Arts & Design District. Jelgava is one of Carmel’s five sister cities.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

South Bend SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Six Degrees of Separation
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (3/15-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (9/09-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
Memorial Opera House (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (5/04-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek The Musical
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (11/04-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# henrypaullroy
henrypaullroy (8/05-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (2/09-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You