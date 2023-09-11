Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|Six Degrees of Separation
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (3/15-3/24)
|I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (9/09-9/17)
|Little Shop of Horrors
Memorial Opera House (10/05-10/22)
|Jersey Boys
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (5/04-5/19)
|Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
|Shrek The Musical
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (11/04-11/19)
|Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
|henrypaullroy
henrypaullroy (8/05-11/25)
|The Color Purple
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (2/09-2/18)
