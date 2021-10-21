Michele McConnell Will Perform a Linda Ronstadt Tribute at Actors Theatre Of Indiana

Actors Theatre of Indiana is pleased to welcome back Hoosier native Michele McConnell to ATI LIVE at Feinstein's Cabaret located inside The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN. "Lush Life: Celebrating the music of Linda Ronstadt" brings McConnell home from NYC to share some of her favorite selections of this living legend, including some specific influences on her own life and career!

Michele's varied career has led her around the world performing in a variety of venues. From luxury cruise ship stages around the globe, to giant Symphony halls, to NYC intimate cabarets, as well as her record-breaking Broadway run for over six years as the diva Carlotta in The Phantom of the Opera, Michele's musical influences and inspirations are vast but connected by the same thread of loving the way that music unites and inspires us.

This show is October 28, 2021 at Feinstein's Caberet, located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN 46032. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30.

Tickets are available here: https://www.prekindle.com/event/34693-ati-live-presents-michele-mcconnell-performing-lush-life-a-tribute-to-linda-ronstadt-carmel. An American Bistro influenced menu will be available for purchase when the doors open at 5:30 p.m.