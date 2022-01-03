Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE WOMEN Comes to Community Theatre of Terre Haute This Month

Performances will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00, January 14, 15, 21, & 22, 2022 and Sundays at 2:30, January 16 & 23, 2022.

LITTLE WOMEN will be performed at Community Theatre of Terre Haute this month. Music by Jason Howland; Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein; Book by Allan Knee; Directed by A.J. Dinkel.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.

Learn more at https://ctth.org/little-women/.


