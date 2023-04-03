Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

This brought the YAGP 2023 U.S. Regional tour to a close, with finalists moving on to the finals in Tampa, Florida this week.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Dancers Place In Youth America Grand Prix

Central Indiana Academy of Dance and Central Indiana Dance Ensemble offers special congratulations to their dancers who placed at the recent Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) Indianapolis Semi-Final. This brought the YAGP 2023 U.S. Regional tour to a close, with finalists moving on to the finals in Tampa, Florida this week.

Placing in the Top 12 ensembles were, performing La Esmeralda Pas de Quatre, Claire Barbour, Alison Bishop, Sophia Cahn, and Sienna Paquette.

Top 24 Junior Classical were Sophia Cahn and Caroline Ringenberg. Top 24 Senior Classical was Sienna Paquette.

Students of the Central Indiana Dance Ensemble benefit greatly from the Central Indiana Academy of Dance 's participation with groups such as YAGP. Youth America Grand Prix is the world's largest student ballet scholarship competition and global dance network. It fulfills its mission of dance education thru scholarship auditions, master classes, alumni services, educational and outreach activities, performances and films.

Their mission statement is to support and develop world class dancers aged 9 to 19 of all economic, ethnic and geographic backgrounds. They serve as a global network of dance, connecting students, teachers, schools and dance companies around the world.

Over 100,000 dancers have participated in YAGP workshops, scholarship auditions and master classes worldwide. In the past 20 years, YAGP has facilitated more than $4 million in scholarships.

Follow the dancers and see additional photos on the CIDE Facebook page.



