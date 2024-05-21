CIRQUE DREAMS And More Announced for 2024–2025 Broadway At The Fox In Riverside Series Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Guild has announced a new Season Add-On production for the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE Series at the Fox Performing Arts Center.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, the family-friendly holiday spectacular, will join the 24–25 Season alongside the previously announced engagements of MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, CHICAGO and CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC.

Season Memberships for the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayAtTheFox.com. Tickets to CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE are available exclusively to Season Members now before the single ticket on-sale later this year. For priority offers, updates and news, please join our email list at BroadwayAtTheFox.com.

The complete five-show Season Membership package plus the Season Add-On is listed below.

FIVE-SHOW SERIES:

MEAN GIRLS, Dec. 30–31, 2024

THE BOOK OF MORMON, Jan. 28–29, 2025

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, March 4–5, 2025

CHICAGO, March 18–19, 2025

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC, April 29–30, 2025

SEASON ADD-ON:

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, Dec. 17–18, 2024

Information about the new Season Add-On production can be found below.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE (SEASON ADD-ON)

Dec. 17–18, 2024

Fox Performing Arts Center

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. As the longest running cirque holiday theatrical event, this annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage. With an original musical score, twists on holiday classics sung live, and with new sets, scenery, and storylines, this ultimate holiday gift for the entire family is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges and the opportunity to add the Platinum Club. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayAtTheFox.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Fox Performing Arts Center Box Office are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE Series. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

