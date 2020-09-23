Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ball State's Department of Theatre Presents INTERTEXTUALITY

Performances will be held at the University Theatre September 25-26 at 7:30 pm and September 26-27 at 2:30 pm.

Sep. 23, 2020  

Ball State's Department of Theatre will present INTERTEXTUALITY this weekend.

The production is directed by Mya Ajanku and Jenn Meckley with choreography by Mya Ajanku, Jenn Meckley, and Ryan Johnson.

INTERTEXTUALITY investigates how dance can help dissolve borders, blur lines, and result in new understandings. How does one move beyond the present to create a future full of hope, love, and care for one another?

Purchase tickets at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/bsu/969/event/1182277.



