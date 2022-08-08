Actors Theatre of Indiana Kicks Off Their 2022-2023 Season With NUNSENSE!

Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced the first show for their 2022-2023 season - NUNSENSE: A musical. With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggins, this hilarious musical comedy is a delightful way to begin the latest season.

Single tickets are available August 12, 2022. The show begins September 9, 2022 and runs through September 25, 2022 at The Studio Theater on the campus of The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana.

When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, they find themselves in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of "Grease."

Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.

With star turns, tap dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, whether you went to Catholic school or not, this show is habit forming!

As ATI heads into the new season, they would like to remind their patrons that no masks or proof of vaccination is required for these shows at this time. Tickets can be purchased starting August 12 by visiting ATIstage.org or by calling The Center for the Performing Arts box office at 317-843-3800.