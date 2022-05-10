AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is Coming to Morris Performing Arts Center

The American Theatre Guild will present the South Bend engagement of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN. This production is part of the BROADWAY IS BACK IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage June 3-5, 2022.

Tickets to AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN: First National Tour can be purchased at BroadwayInSouthBend.com or MorrisCenter.org, in-person at the Morris Performing Arts Center, or by calling 1-574-235-9190. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, June 3, 2022 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 4, 2022 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 5, 2022 2:00 p.m.

The new musical AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, based on the Oscar-winning film and original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, will visit more than 50 cities in the 2021-2022 season. "A great movie can imbed itself into the cultural memory of a generation. Our goal was to build on that memory, finding new ways into the story through the lens of musical theater," says producer Stephen Gabriel of Work Light Productions. "Like all good stories, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is set in a specific world with its own culture, customs, and costumes-the U.S. Navy," says co-writer and director Dick Scanlan. "And like all great stories, its themes are universal: love, valor, and how our reasons for pursuing a dream determine whether or not we'll achieve it."

Featuring a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the show includes hits from Rick Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar, and the Grammy-winning #1 hit single "Up Where We Belong." AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is written and directed by multiple Tony AwardÂ®-nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin) and music supervised and arranged by Dan Lipton (The Band's Visit, The Last Ship), with orchestrations by Dan Lipton and Nathan Dame, dance arrangements by Gary Adler. Matt Kunkel will serve as Associate Director.

The design team includes scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Jon Weston, wig & hair design by Kelley Jordan, video design by Austin Switser, and casting by Wojcik | Seay Casting. The live stage production is based on an original book by Douglas Day Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN celebrates triumph over adversity. Zack Mayo has the raw talent and strength for the US Navy's Officer Training School. Graduating from the elite program will secure Zack's career and future. But only the brave and determined can endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley, who is determined to weed out all those unable to pass the strenuous tests of knowledge, coordination and strength. On his journey of self-discovery, Zack finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker. But it isn't until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of friendship, commitment and honor, finds the courage to be his best self and wins the heart of the woman he loves.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN features an iconic score including the Grammy and Oscar-winning #1 hit "Up Where We Belong" (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes) and your favorite 80's hits including: "Higher Love" (Steve Winwood), "Owner of a Lonely Heart" (Yes), "Love is a Battlefield" and "Invincible" (Pat Benatar), "Lost In Your Eyes" (Debbie Gibson), "Right Here Waiting" (Richard Marx), "Venus" (Bananarama), "I Can't Hold Back" (Survivor), "Never Surrender" (Corey Hart), "Do The Walls Come Down" (Carly Simon), "Fly By Night" (Rush), "Hold On to Your Dream (Rick Springfield), "Overkill" (Men at Work), "Renegade" (Styx), and more. AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is produced by Work Light Productions, in association with Jamie Wilson.

