ZOMBIE ATTACK Comes to Alexander Upstairs

The TERROR! ... the terror of being called in front of the class. Hypercreative Gaëtan stretches this all too familiar moment-in-time into an apocalyptic zombie nightmare. Schmid is back at his best; furiously miming to a thrilling soundtrack of 101 movies... all without leaving his little chair.

To all movie fans out there: this one is for you!

To all non-movie fans: this one is for you!

Gaëtan is a Belgian theatre artist currently living and working in South Africa. After studying theatre at the Ecole Internationale de Théâtre Jacques Lecoq in Paris, France he toured new creations to festivals and theatres all over the world. Russia, Sweden, Romania, USA, Belgium, The Netherlands, England, Wales, Uganda, Andorra, Spain and Scotland. Since arriving in South Africa 20 years ago - when his South African wife (not wife then) told him to "... come ... come and have a look ... couple of weeks max ..." - Gaëtan produces, creates, writes and performs his own excitingly original one-man-shows ... well, most of them are his own: 'Body Language I & II, The Belgian (Fleur du Cap nominated), Rumpsteak, The Dog's Bollocks, The Incredible Beer Show, The Pigeon, and 'The Comical Tragedy'

Director Andrew Laubscher is a Cape Town-based film and theatre actor. Some theatre highlights include 'Richard III @ Maynardville', 'Mirror Mirror' directed by Geoffrey Hyland and written by Mike van Graan; 'As You Like It' directed by Geoffrey Hyland; 'Cosi' directed by Scott Sparrow; 'Antony and Cleopatra' directed by Marthinus Basson; 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' directed by Guy de Lancey; 'Lovborg's Women' directed by Chris Weare (Fleur Du Cap nomination for Best Supporting Actor); 'Mafeking Road' directed by Tara Notcutt; 'A Comedy Of Errors' directed by Matthew Wild; and 'Balbesit' directed by Jaco Bouwer. In 2014, Andrew won the Fleur de Cap Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his performance as Riff-Raff in 'The Rocky Horror Show' performed at The Fugard Theatre. Since then Andrew's work includes 'The Emissary' written and directed by Louis Viljoen; 'The Finkelsteins are Coming to Dinner' directed by Adrian Collins, 'Marat/Sade' directed by Jaco Bouwer performed at The Baxter Theatre and Tiger Bay performed at The Artscape Theatre. Most recent work includes the award winning 'Swerfgoed' directed by Tinarie van Wyk Loots with Anna-Mart van der Merwe, Nicole Holm and Richard September which will be performed at The Baxter Theatre in September.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/ZOMBIE





