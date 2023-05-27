WOMEN IN COUNTRY to Play The Drama Factory in June

Grace Newton brings Women in Country to The Drama Factory. This show celebrates the wonderful female songwriters who have brought us music that makes us dance, cry and sing along. Women In Country features songs from Stevie Nicks, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Allison Krauss, June Carter-Cash and more.

Come and join us while we "Feel like a woman", "Will always love you" and "Go down to the river to pray". The band comprises local Winelands-based performers: Grace Newton (Old Town) is on lead vocals, Hugo Veldsman (Hugo Veldsman) on slide guitar, Gustav Franzsen (Hugo Veldsman) on bass, Tim Rankin (Bed on Bricks/Hot Water) on drums and Eric Newton on rhythm guitar. All band members are seasoned performers and have got together for this great country show to celebrate some of the greatest songwriters of our time.

We are especially please to showcase Grace's beautiful music talent as she, along with her father Eric, were the very first act to open a show at The Drama Factory - it is safe to say that without Grace taking the plunge all those years ago we would not be in existence today!

Schedule

Friday, 16th June at 7:30pm R180.00 R160.00

Saturday, 17th June at 7:30pm R180.00 R160.00

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is Click Here

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290