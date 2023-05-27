WOMEN IN COUNTRY to Play The Drama Factory in June

Performances are 16-17 June.

Review: Pieter-Dirk Uys proves once again that he is the master of satire and characterisation in SELL-BY-DATE

Grace Newton brings Women in Country to The Drama Factory.  This show celebrates the wonderful female songwriters who have brought us music that makes us dance, cry and sing along. Women In Country features songs from Stevie Nicks, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Allison Krauss, June Carter-Cash and more.

Come and join us while we "Feel like a woman", "Will always love you" and "Go down to the river to pray".  The band comprises local Winelands-based performers: Grace Newton (Old Town) is on lead vocals, Hugo Veldsman (Hugo Veldsman) on slide guitar, Gustav Franzsen (Hugo Veldsman) on bass, Tim Rankin (Bed on Bricks/Hot Water) on drums and Eric Newton on rhythm guitar. All band members are seasoned performers and have got together for this great country show to celebrate some of the greatest songwriters of our time.

We are especially please to showcase Grace's beautiful music talent as she, along with her father Eric, were the very first act to open a show at The Drama Factory - it is safe to say that without Grace taking the plunge all those years ago we would not be in existence today!

Schedule

Friday, 16th June at 7:30pm R180.00 R160.00
Saturday, 17th June at 7:30pm R180.00 R160.00

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is Click Here

Drama Factory
10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park
Strand, Western Cape, South Africa
Tel: 073 215 2290




THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Star Belinda Davids Returns To Joburg Theatre Photo
'THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Star Belinda Davids Returns To Joburg Theatre

South African singing sensation Belinda Davids returns to the Joburg Theatre with The Greatest Love of All* at the iconic Mandela Theatre from the 24 August to 10 September 2023.

Review: Pieter-Dirk Uys proves once again that he is the master of satire and characterisa Photo
Review: Pieter-Dirk Uys proves once again that he is the master of satire and characterisation in SELL-BY-DATE

Pieter-Dirk Uys knows just how to tap into our fears and our challenges, and make us laugh at them. SELL-By-DATE does exactly that.

HIDDEN SENSES with Bryan Miles Comes to The Drama Factory Photo
HIDDEN SENSES with Bryan Miles Comes to The Drama Factory

The Drama Factory will welcome back the phenomenal Bryan Miles with Hidden Senses.  This show sees Bryan sharing some of his unique skills with the audience.

Cape Town Operas Christine Bam Wins A FMR Bursary Trust Award Photo
Cape Town Opera's Christine Bam Wins A FMR Bursary Trust Award

Mezzo Soprano Christine Bam, a member of the Cape Town Opera Chorus, was named as a winner in the Classical Voice section in the the recent Fine Music Radio (FMR) Bursary Trust Awards held on 10 May 2023 at the Baxter Theatre.


