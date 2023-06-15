TWELFTH NIGHT Comes to the Masque This Winter

It will be performed for a limited run from 5 to 15 July at The Masque.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Joburg Ballet Appoints Elroy Fillis-Bell as Chief Executive Officer Photo 2 Joburg Ballet Appoints Elroy Fillis-Bell as Chief Executive Officer
STUART TAYLOR – LAUGHABLE Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre This Month Photo 3 STUART TAYLOR – LAUGHABLE Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre This Month
Review: THE VISIGOTHS is a chilling exploration of abuse at Baxter Masambe Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE VISIGOTHS is a chilling exploration of abuse at Baxter Masambe Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT Comes to the Masque This Winter

TWELFTH NIGHT Comes to the Masque This Winter

Shakespeare's popular romantic comedy Twelfth Night will help warm up your winter!  It will be performed for a limited run from 5 to 15 July at The Masque.

Twelfth Night is one of the bard's most classic comedies, featuring a cross-dressing love triangle, a wise-cracking fool, drunken shenanigans and a pair of yellow cross-gartered stockings.

 

Director Barbara Basel is playing into the theme of freedom and chaos from the traditional festival of the twelfth night of Christmas by setting this production in 1920s Germany and the opulent Weimar Republic. Instead of classic palaces, audiences will get cabaret nightclubs and all the decadence that goes with them.

“This production has been three years in the making, having initially been planned for 2020, before the Covid-19 lockdown,” says Ms Basel. “Rehearsals are now in full swing and we are delighted to finally be bringing audiences this delicious romantic comedy featuring our enthusiastic team.”

 

The cast for 2023 sees a few faces returning, including Wayne Ronne as Duke Orsino, Tami Schrire as Lady Olivia, Hannah Molyneux as Feste the fool, and Kathryn Griffiths as Maria.

 

“It's wonderful to have Barbara back at the helm of a Masque Theatre production and we can't wait to see the fun that's going to be Twelfth Night,” says programming manager Faeron Wheeler. “Barbara  is no stranger to The Masque with this show marking her tenth production since 2011, and taking us into a new, exciting post-lockdown era at The Theatre. So if music be the food of love, play on and book your ticket to join us!”

 

More than 60 years old, The Masque is an iconic venue in the Cape Town cultural landscape. A unique and historic space, it has been home to many amateur theatre societies over the years and was established by local attorney Bertie Stern with the objective of encouraging voluntary participation in all forms of theatre by all people.

 

A registered Non-Profit Organisation, The Masque strives to make theatre accessible to all – onstage, backstage and for the audience. Run by volunteers with a focus on community, the theatre showcases all genres of performance and is as widely inclusive as possible. The Masque is wheelchair friendly, has a fully licensed bar and snacks are available before shows and during intervals.

 

At the helm of the operation is a team with professional theatre experience. Continuing its work into the post-Covid-19 era, The Masque seeks to present high-quality amateur theatre productions, providing a service of artistic engagement with the local community, celebrating diversity and building on the Theatre's reputation as a sought-after professional venue-for-hire.




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
GREATEST DAYS Comes to South African Cinemas This Week Photo
GREATEST DAYS Comes to South African Cinemas This Week

Immerse yourself in a magical journey of music, friendship, and nostalgia with the highly anticipated musical film, GREATEST DAYS, hitting local cinemas in South Africa on 16 June 2023.

2
Review: THE VISIGOTHS is a chilling exploration of abuse at Baxter Masambe Theatre Photo
Review: THE VISIGOTHS is a chilling exploration of abuse at Baxter Masambe Theatre

No story about abuse is easy to watch or engage with, and writer-director Louis Viljoen doesn't shy away from true depravity of the situation in THE VISIGOTHS. It's a disturbing and chilling dive into how humans can break each other, shatter our psyches into little jagged pieces.

3
CAUSING A SCENE Live Improv : Causing a Season at the Bioscope Comes to POPArt Theatr Photo
CAUSING A SCENE Live Improv : Causing a Season at the Bioscope Comes to POPArt Theatre

CAUSING A SCENE Live Improv : Causing a Season at the Bioscope comes to POPArt Theatre this month. Performances run June 16-18.

4
CINDERELLA Comes to Artscape in July Photo
CINDERELLA Comes to Artscape in July

An enchanting operatic production of Cinderella will come to life in the upcoming winter school holidays in a spectacular family-friendly production at the Artscape Opera House from 4 to 8 July 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vintage Jukebox
Theatre On The Bay (6/14-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE VISIGOTHS
Baxter Theatre (6/06-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You