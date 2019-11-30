THE VERY MERRY IMPROV SHOW Returns to The Drama Factory

The Very Merry Improv Show returns! ImproGuise, Cape Town's award winning and longest running improv troupe plans to end their year of brilliant "off the Cuff" theatre, with a jolly show, to celebrate the silly season. So what better way to do this than to return to The Drama Factory, this Dec, with their wildly popular, festive and totally made up, seasonal improv show, The Very Merry Improv Show. With their unique brand of improv, ImproGuise will be asking the audience for more than just a few suggestions and these will be used to spark off some crazy scenes. Anything can happen, and probably will! Be prepared for an hour of the cleverest and funniest made up entertainment in C.T and beyond.

Performing on the night are Megan Furniss, Brett Anderson, Ryan Jales, Tandi Buchan, Keren Lindley, Dave Campbell Watts, Leon Clingman, Calvin Hayward and Josh Price with the brilliant Godfrey Johnson making up the all the music.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Imp1902.





