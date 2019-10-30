THE ROUGE REVIEW: SENSE AND SENSUALITY Will Come to Alexander Upstairs

The Rougettes bring you night of decadent sensuality. Lady Magnolia, Jezzy Belle, Kitty Kat, Sweet Cheeks, Cherry Lesque and Lady Danger, as well as special guest from Black Orchid Burlesque, King St. Fox, promise you a sensory experience that is bound to tickle one of your fancies.

Whether you want it a little rough around the edges, crave a gentle caress, have a sweet tooth, or long for sweet nothings - there's something for everyone during this night of wild delights. Come luxuriate with us in all the best pleasures that life has to offer...we promise to leave you just a little senseless.

Creative Team: Presented by The Rouge Revue, Produced by Cherry Lesque, Lady Danger, Sweet Cheeks and Lady Magnolia. Performed by The Rougettes with special Guest, King St. Fox

Full cast: Cherry Lesque, Lady Danger, Sweet Cheeks, Lady Magnolia, Jezzy Belle, Kitty Kat, Special guest King St. Fox, Ziggy, Satine and The Dutchess.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Bar and Theatre by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/rougerevue





