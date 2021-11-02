THE CHRISTMAS SHOW Will Be Performed at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre This Month

Mzansi Ballet will perform The Christmas Show with some of South Africa's top dancers and singers celebrating a modern-day Christmas. A show for the entire family featuring some of the most loved Christmas classics as well as contemporary Christmas hits such as Silent Night, Little Drummer Boy, Holly Jolly Christmas, Grandma got run over by a Reindeer and many more.

With extracts from famous Christmas Ballets such as the Snow Scene from The Nutcracker and more contemporary items choreographed by husband-and-wife team Michael and Angela Revie, the same team who gave you the stunning The Queen Show. Joining them in choreographing is Xola Willie all the way from the Eastern Cape. Both Michael Revie (former principal dancer with Birmingham Royal Ballet and South African Ballet Theatre) and Xola Willie (having come from a successful stint as a dancer on the ships) also dance in the show.

THE CHRISTMAS SHOW features stunning dancers including Joburg-based Allison Sischy and Veronica Louw, both well-known for their work in The Queen Show. One of the exceptional male talents to look out for in the show is Aviwe November - a prominent dancer on the contemporary dance circuit.

Joining the cast are singers extraordinaire, Dikelo Mamiala and Abel Knobel.

Abel Knobel is well known for his work with NRG (Afrikaans boyband) and playing the role of Brummer on 7de Laan. He was also a finalist on The Voice SA season 1 and has been featured on numerous adverts, locally and abroad.

Dikelo Mamalia has worked in the local film industry as both Director and Actress on several projects as well as being a prominent singer on South Africa's music stage.

Performances: 17 Nov - 5 Dec, Wed - Fri @ 7pm, Sat @ 3pm & 7pm, Sun @ 3pm

Tickets cost R250 @ COMPUTICKET & Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1818