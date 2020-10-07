Suidoosterfees Drive-in Is Now Available For Bookings At Kyknet Atlantic Studios

The drive-in will be available from 4 to 15 November 2020.

The Suidoosterfees and Atlantic Studios revive the classic drive-in theatre. From 4 to 15 November 2020, festival productions will be available in a brand-new format with audiences watching it on the big screen from the safety and comfort of their cars.

Productions will be beamed onto the silver screen while being performed live on an outdoor stage. Patrons will be able to follow the soundtrack in their cars by tuning in on an FM radio frequency. The drive-in events will comply with the national health and safety regulations in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to professor Brian Figaji, chairman of the Suidoosterfees board, South African audiences are starving for theatre and music productions. Thanks to the support of the festival's sponsors and Atlantic Studios, the drive-in theatre will offer a safe alternative to shows in indoor theatres. The initiative will provide artists with much-needed income. Drive-in patrons can also look forward to delicious 'roadhouse' fair, served from the kykNET 'Kokkedoorstoor'.

Shows to look forward to include Klopse Jol!, PJ Powers and the Tygerberg Children's Choir, Die Variety Show that skriks vir niks, Lottering in Lockdown, Francois van Coke and Early B, Koortjies met Jonathan Rubain and Lag my kla'. The four top selling shows before the festival had to be postponed due to the lockdown earlier this year, were Kaapkreools, PJ Powers and the Tygerberg Children's Choir, Die Variety Show that skriks vir niks and Marc Lottering. Audiences will now have the opportunity to enjoy these new shows at the festival's drive-in theatre.

Emo and Loukmaan Adams will join musical forces in Klopse Jol! with a Cape Malay choir, a minstrel group and a 10-piece band. South African legend PJ Powers collaborates with the Tygerberg Children's Choir to present a music extravaganza at the drive-in. Patrons can look forward to hits like 'Welcome to Africa', 'The right to learn', 'Jabulani', 'The world in union' and a mass choir rendition of 'Shosholoza'.

Audiences can also look forward to a production with South Africa's greatest rocker and rapper, Francois van Coke and Early B. They will share a stage for the first time ever. Gary Naidoo is starring in Die Variety Show that skriks vir niks, a comedy that will have audiences in stitches. In Marc Lottering's show, the popular comedian will share inside info about his adventures during lockdown. His hilarious take on online meetings and homeschooling is not to be missed.

Lag my kla' emanates from an online competition that was launched to identify and develop the skills of promising young comedians. This project, presented in collaboration with Son, kykNET and Suidoosterfees, saw Shimmy Isaacs, Rezah Forbes en Solomon Cupido fine-tuning newcomers' skills. Winners of this year's Lag my kla competition will perform with their mentors.

Koortjies met Jonathan Rubain, the first Afrikaans gospel series on kykNET en Kie, is one of the most popular TV series ever. Artists who appeared in the TV series will perform in the festival's drive-in variety show.

The kykNET Atlantic Drive-in theatre offers the City of Cape Town the opportunity to celebrate the arts throroughly after the lockdown period. The city therefore welcomes art lovers from all over the province. Special packages are on offer to enable visitors from afar to share in top class entertainment. Hotel packages from City Lodge, which include breakfast and entry to the drive-in theatre for two persons, as well as 'roadhouse' dinner, are available at R1 600.

Tickets are available from R250 per car, and can be booked at Computicket. Visit the Suidoosterfees website (www.suidoosterfees.co.za) for more information.

This Suidoosterfees initiative was made possible by the Arts Department, die Western Cape Department of Sport and Culture, City of Cape Town, kykNET, NATi, Die Burger, Media24, Smile FM and Atlantic Studios.

