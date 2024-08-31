SLB Elevates Subsea Technology In Africa As Gold, Networking Sponsor At African Energy Week (AEW) 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Technology and service provider SLB – through its OneSubsea subsidiary – was recently awarded a contract by multinational energy corporation TotalEnergies for the supply of subsea production systems for the Kaminho deepwater project in Block 20/11, offshore Angola. The contract, which was granted to OneSubsea last month, involves a 13-well subsea production system for the 70, 000 parrel per day project which expects first production in 2028.



In an effort to advance technologies and support sustainable development in Africa, the company will participate in African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 as a gold and networking sponsor – scheduled for November 4-8 in Cape Town. SLB's involvement in AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 highlights its strategic focus on enhancing sustainable development and driving progress in Africa's energy landscape.



AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.



As part of its agreement with TotalEnergies, SLB will support the Kaminho project locally for onshore operations with assembly, manufacturing of modules, installation, commissioning and life-of-field services. The project's first phase will see SLB collaborate with the supermajor to deploy a highly configurable subsea production platform with a standardized vertical monobore subsea tree, wellhead and controls system and is expected to significantly enhance Angola's access to potential energy resources.



SLB focuses on technology and services for the energy industry with a strong focus on sustainability and technological advancement to achieve optimal performance while minimizing environmental impact. In January, SLB announced plans to increase its investments in Algeria, focusing on expanding its operational footprint and enhancing oil and gas production capabilities in the country. This includes deploying advanced oilfield technologies and real-time data analytics to optimize production and efficiency. The company has also committed itself to advancing local content and supporting local businesses in the country.



Last year, SLB inked a contract with Libya's parastatal National Oil Corporation (NOC) to drill three new wells in the country, further expanding its presence and activities in North Africa. The contract was the first of its kind in Libya and aligns with the the country's goal to boost oil production at the Nesr and Al-Waha fields. Exemplifying the NOC's commitment to enhance collaboration with global companies, the initiative is poised to enhance recovery from existing fields by accessing untapped reserves with new technologies and expertise. These efforts are crucial for optimizing production and supporting Libya's economy, which relies heavily on oil revenues.



Meanwhile, SLB and Angola's oil and gas company Etu Energias signed a technical service agreement last September, which covers the development of Block 2/5 in Angola. The collaboration between SLB and Etu Energias involves the development of advanced engineering wells designed to optimize extraction processes and maximize production efficiency. These engineering wells are integral to tapping into the block's vast reserves, ensuring that the extraction process is both effective and environmentally responsible.



Additionally, the company has a longstanding presence in Egypt where its partnership with the Egyptian government and local companies serve to modernize the country's oil and gas infrastructure. SLB's activities in the country include the deployment of cutting-edge technology to improve exploration, drilling and production operations. The company is involved in the Zohr gas field project – one of the largest gas discoveries in the Mediterranean –, providing drilling and production services to enhance gas extraction and processing.



“SLB's innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence are critical for shaping the future of Africa's energy industry. The company's cutting-edge projects and technological advancements, such as advanced drilling techniques and real-time data analytics, are important in unlocking Africa's vast energy potential. By enhancing recovery rates and optimizing production efficiency, SLB is not only driving economic growth but also setting new standards for sustainable energy practices across the continent, and we are more than thrilled to have them return to AEW: Invest in African Energy as a gold and networking sponsor” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.



During AEW: Invest in Africa Energy 2024, SLB will showcase its latest innovations and discuss their ongoing and future projects in Africa. The conference will provide a platform for SLB to engage with industry leaders, financiers and government officials. The company's participation underscores its dedication to driving growth and technological advancement within Africa's energy sector.

