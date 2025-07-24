Review: UNRULY at the Baxter Studio Is Theatre in its Purest Form

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cape Town is blessed with a rich array of theatre, much of which provokes thought, evokes deep feelings and holds a mirror up to society. Very rarely, however, a piece of theatre transcends even that – it is a spiritual experience of sorts. You feel changed by it. This is how I feel about UNRULY – it is more than a piece of theatre to me. It is an experience that I will forever hold dear and one which, to me, is theatre in its purest form.

UNRULY tells the story of Dr Rob Campbell, a primatologist, who has retired with his wife in the fictional deep south town of Skemer Baai. As in typical in Cape Town’s deep south, tensions regarding ‘the baboon problem’ run high. When Bertha, the matriarch of the local baboon troop mysteriously disappears, Campbell is thrown into the centre of the conflict: between man and baboon (and, to a lesser extent, between man and man, and even between man and machine).

Directed by Neil Coppen, and co-written by Coppen, Andrew Buckland and Dr Dylan McGarry, UNRULY is part whodunnit, part comedy, and part drama. Indeed, this deeply existential production tackles more than what can be described in any one genre. Among other things, it examines humanity, what it means to be a living being (animal or human), and how we deal with grief.

UNRULY is an incredibly intimate piece of theatre, heightened by the use of ritual. At the outset, Buckland, as Campbell, invites us to make eye contact with each other, to connect, to inhale and exhale deeply, and to enter the space (literally – some audience members sit in the circle onstage, sharing it with Buckland). This is an opportunity to see each other and to experience fleeting but real human contact – a truly immersive experience.

Buckland is a tour-de-force. He is not just a performer; he is a masterful storyteller (we already know this but it is worth restating). His ability to transform into various characters without so much as a prop is an honour to observe. He is a captivating actor and brings such depth to his characters. In this show, he plays various people but also Eugene the baboon. For the latter, he dons a mask and his physicality completely transforms. In those moments, he is not just a man crouching, wearing a wooden mask.

To be clear, this show is also hilarious and Buckland’s comedic timing is superb – there is a lot to recognise here. There are, however, times where this show really goes places and they are deeply profound.

The writing is gorgeous and lush, so much so that I noted some of my favourite quotations for safekeeping. One of the most profound explores that humans are deluded into thinking that we are somehow individual: “There are no individuals, only relationships.” Indeed, this show is deeply powerful and deeply relevant – not just ecologically but from a humanistic perspective.

Just as important to the prodution is Chantal Willie-Petersen, who accompanies the piece on the double-bass and who occasionally lends us her melodious vocals. This enhances the production in ways I cannot describe. The combination is pure magic, and features an original score by Braam du Toit.

Tina le Roux’s lighting needs a mention as well. I can’t provide too much detail without giving away plot detail, but the way her lighting conveys certain scenes in nature is immersive in a way I didn’t know was possible.

Also worth noting is McGarry’s magnificent set, which features a pop-up book, displaying set on a small scale. This is a work of art and is highly effective in this intimate context.

In summary, this is deeply moving, important theatre which gets to the heart of so much of 21st century living.

I have never seen anything like it.

All around me, other audience-members seemed to have a similar experience to me – eyes wet with tears, mouths agape and not even a question of a standing ovation from every person in the room.

UNRULY is, by far, my favourite piece of theatre this year and is one of the best pieces I have ever seen. If you miss this, you do yourself a disservice. It will wake you up, disturb you, enlighten you, inspire you, and remind you of what makes us human in a time where so often we risk losing our humanity.

UNRULY runs from 17 July 2025 to 2 August 2025 at the Baxter Studio. Tickets range from R160.00 to R230.00 and are available via Webtickets.

Photo credits: Retha Ferguson

