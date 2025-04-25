Review: MRS MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN at the Masambe Theatre Is a Shocking Psycho-Sexual Stand-Off

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A show at the Masambe Theatre is always an intimate experience, by virtue of the size of the theatre. MRS MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN, however, is intimate in more ways than one.

The show is set in a motel room: armchair and standing-lamp, a bed with side-tables adorned with more lamps. The red velvet, the dimmed light and the smooth music evoke a noir-esque atmosphere. Shoutout here to Kieran McGregor’s set and light design, which is instrumental here in crafting the tone of the show.

Indeed, when the low lights come up, the audience finds themselves in the middle of a sleazy, sexy and charged scene: Marcus, a young, (married) ambitious politician is standing over a demure-looking, slightly older woman who is perched on the bed, gazing up at him. Immediately, there is a sense of danger a threatening undertone that engulfs the stage. A power game unfolds in front of us, but the identity of the victor is not always clear.

The show is broken into chapters – and initiated by an omniscient narrator off-stage (provided by the crisp, cool voice of Nicholas Pauling). He warns of a sadistic predator roaming the streets, carefully selecting his next victim. Throughout the two-hander, it is left to us to grapple with who is truly a victim and who is truly a predator – and whether this distinction is always possible.

To shed any more light on the plot would undoubtedly reveal the intricacies therein and thus ruin the experience of the show, so on that I will keep shtum. The other elements of MRS MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN, are explored below.

Writer and Director Louis Viljoen’s writing is witty, snappy, electric, and barbed. Replete with innuendos and subtleties, the rapid pace and razor-sharp nature of the dialogue reminds me of that of Aaron Sorkin. Despite the many plays which Viljoen has penned, this is the first of his productions that I have seen (probably because I tend to shy away from anything even vaguely scary).

Viewers should be aware that the subject-matter gets dark. While most of the horrific content is not shown on stage, sexual violence and, violence in general, is described in detail and may be difficult for sensitive viewers to hear – this was my experience. As masters of horror know – the scariest imagery exists in the mind and is not visible to the eye. Viljoen harnesses this technique to paint a chilling picture of the depths of human depravity. However, at times, the show is also very funny – and the comedic moments break the tension well and give the audience a moment to breathe.

Aidan Scott, as Marcus, is fantastic. I’ve seen Scott in many of his productions, including THE MOUSETRAP, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM, THE RANGERS and AMADEUS – and he always dazzles. Versatile, focused and controlled, with a captivating speaking voice, Scott provides a layered performance, depicting a man both vulnerable and powerful. Most of all, his portrayal is innately human.

Jenny Stead as ELSA is excellent as well. The last shows in which I saw her were THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (the 2013 version) and THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME, which (while some time ago) I remember being brilliant. Watching Stead as the inscrutable Elsa is like trying to catch running water in your bare hands – she is a complex character and Stead teases out her psychology slowly, line by line. As the elusive Mrs Mitchell, Stead presents both maternal figure, an agential, sexual being and a seeker of (her own form of) justice.

This production is at once jarring, funny, clever, and disturbing. It also manages to be both stylised and original. With an all-star team (Viljoen, Stead and Scott are all Fleur du Cap winners and it shows), this thrilling show is a must.

MRS MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN runs from 22 April to 10 May 2025 at the Masambe Theatre at the Baxter Theatre Centre. Tickets range from R150 to R180 and can be booked via Webtickets.

WARNING: This play carries an age restriction of 18. It contains explicit language, scenes of a sexual nature, and descriptions of violence and sexual violence.

Photo credits: Skye Russell (shot on film)

