Review: JOLTYD - THROUGH THE AGES OF MUSIC at Pam Golding Theatre, Baxter

This dazzling musical revue offers an enchanting blend of music, humour and heartfelt nostalgia, making it the perfect outing for families, friends and anyone looking to soak in the spirit of the season.

From the moment the lights dim and the first note rings out, JOLTYD sweeps the audience into a world of musical wonder. The show effortlessly moves through decades of iconic music, offering something for everyone, whether you grew up swaying to the classics of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra or you’re more at home grooving to the contemporary beats of Mafikizolo. Each song is performed with a passion and energy that is simply infectious, ensuring that even the most reserved audience members can’t help but tap their toes or sing along.

The talent on stage is nothing short of extraordinary. The cast includes some of South Africa’s finest performers: the ever-dynamic Jarrad Ricketts, the soulful Loukmaan Adams, the radiant Kashifa Blaauw, the charismatic Xolisa Tom and the ever-charming Mel Jones. Each artist brings their unique flair to the production, creating a synergy that elevates the show from a musical revue to an unforgettable celebration of music and culture.

Special mention must go to rising star Tashreeq de Villiers, whose stage presence and vocal prowess add a fresh and exciting energy to the performance. Backed by a phenomenal house band under the direction of Charlton Daniels, every note and rhythm feels perfectly crafted to stir the emotions and get audiences moving.

Directed by Basil Appollis, whose theatrical expertise shines through every scene, the production is a testament to the power of collaboration. Appollis describes Loukmaan Adams as a "creative powerhouse" and this is evident in every aspect of the show. The vibrant choreography by Grant van Ster injects the stage with energy, while the stunning projection and 3D mapping effects bring a modern, immersive element to the storytelling.

One of the most charming aspects of JOLTYD is its ability to engage the audience. This is not a show for those who want to sit quietly in their seats, it’s an invitation to sing, clap and even dance along. For my partner and me, being seated in the back row turned out to be a blessing. It gave us the freedom to fully immerse ourselves in the experience, dancing and singing without worrying about blocking anyone’s view.

The setlist is a delightful journey through musical history, with each number performed with heart and authenticity. The female vocalists deliver stellar performances that gave us goosebumps, while the band’s instrumental interludes, including an electrifying guitar solo that evoked the spirit of Carlos Santana, left us in awe. Loukmaan Adams’s legendary dance moves and Tashreeq de Villiers’s infectious energy were standout highlights, while Mel Jones brought warmth and humour, keeping the transitions seamless and the audience laughing throughout the evening.

Whether you’re looking for a memorable night out with friends, a family bonding experience or a unique way to entertain visiting tourists, JOLTYD - Through the Ages of Music is the perfect choice. It captures the very essence of Cape Town’s festive spirit, joyful, inclusive and full of life.

You’ll leave the theatre with your heart full and a smile that lasts long after the final curtain call. From its spectacular performances and energetic choreography to its heartfelt celebration of music and togetherness, JOLTYD is more than a show, it’s a festive tradition in the making.

Welcome to Cape Town...

