Review: GLIMMER at Magnet Theatre, Observatory

Step into the world of Glimmer, a powerful and timely exploration of teenage life in today’s digital age. Using a creative blend of object manipulation, text and physical theatre, this contemporary tale follows three teenage friends as they navigate the complexities of school, first love and the ever-present influence of social media and online gaming.

Under the masterful direction of Roshina Ratnam, Glimmer sheds light on the joys and challenges of growing up in a world where technology shapes identity and relationships. It poignantly examines the choices young people face and the lasting impact of those decisions, offering a heartfelt reminder of what it means to be human in these fast-paced times.

Audiences will be moved by the brilliant performances of the Magnet Theatre Youth Company 2024, whose high-energy and emotionally resonant acting make every scene relatable and engaging. The seamless set transitions, clever use of props and thoughtful costumes and lighting create an immersive experience that pulls you into the story.

Glimmer is more than just a play, it’s a conversation starter, shining a light on the daily struggles many teenagers face but rarely discuss. The heartfelt performances and relatable scenes leave a lasting impact, encouraging reflection and dialogue.

High-energy, educational and deeply moving, this is a must-see for teenagers and adults alike. Schools are especially encouraged to bring their students to Magnet Theatre for a meaningful and memorable end-of-year excursion. Glimmer comes highly recommended as a touring production for schools and youth groups, offering an essential message that deserves to be shared with as many young people as possible.

Don’t miss the chance to experience Glimmer, a show that entertains, inspires and speaks to the heart of what it means to grow up today. It’s a performance that will stay with you long after the final curtain call!

A captivating, thought-provoking experience for teenagers and families.

Glimmer: teenagers & young adults

Mon – Fri, 2-13 Dec at 12h30

Glimmer photo credit Pics by Mark Wessels

Reader Reviews