BEE GEES NIGHT FEVER Returns to Joburg Next Month

Bee Gees Night Fever will make its return to Johannesburg for a three-show season from 25-27 April 2025. Following a successful tour in New Zealand, this world-class tribute show will bring the legendary music of the Bee Gees back to life at the Joburg Theatre, capturing the essence of one of the greatest musical groups of all time.

Produced by Showtime Australia, Bee Gees Night Fever features an exceptional international cast, including Australia’s Zac Coombs and South Africa’s André Behnke and Warren Vernon-Driscoll. Together, they masterfully recreate the three-part harmonies of Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb, backed by a live band and spectacular concert production.

Johnny van Grinsven, the producer of Bee Gees Night Fever, shares his excitement about bringing the show back to Johannesburg:

“The Bee Gees defined the sound of an era and created some of the most iconic music ever recorded. Their harmonies, songwriting, and energy made them one of the greatest acts of all time. With this show, we’re bringing that magic to the stage once again—this is a must-see for any music lover.”

Audiences can expect an electrifying lineup of disco anthems, smooth ballads, and pop classics, including: Stayin’ Alive, Jive Talkin’, You Should Be Dancin’, How Deep Is Your Love, More Than a Woman, Night Fever, Tragedy and more!

With stunning vocals, high-energy performances, and dazzling production, Bee Gees Night Fever is more than just a tribute—it’s a full-scale celebration of one of music’s most iconic acts. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or simply love a good tune, this show will have you dancing in the aisles and singing along to every word.

