Review: FEEDBACK at the Baxter Studio Is a Physical Theatre Feast

As a starter (pun intended), FEEDBACK is one the most bizarre shows I’ve ever seen – it starts with two detectives being violently attacked by foodstuffs, and that’s just the beginning. I loved every second.

Now for the mains:

This spectacular slice of physical theatre features nothing but four actors, who use their bodies as set pieces, props, sound effects and more to create a hilarious and zany production that is half murder mystery and half social commentary. Awethu Hleli, Carlo Daniels, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe and Lyle October of the Fires Burning Company are simply phenomenal. Each actor plays various characters and through nothing but changes in physicality, facial expression and accent, transforms into detectives, genetically modified villains, a plethora of foodstuffs (think mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil) and two siblings adopted by Mother Mirth, on a quest for justice. Through hilarious antics and some surprisingly disturbing moments, this show shines a light on the evils of consumerism, food security (or the lack thereof), factory farming, and capitalism.

Theatre-legend, Andrew Buckland writes and directs, alongside assistant director Roshina Ratnam. The production is insanely high-energy and despite the physical demands of the show, the actors look like they’re having a blast the entire time. Highlights for me include when they climb over audience members (aka a mound of rotting food), as well as using their voices to mimic the sound of a mega phone (it was scarily accurate).

What’s most impressive to me is how visceral the show is without any actual props. For example, there is a moment when the victim of the murder is cut open to be used as food (don’t worry, it’s less YELLOW JACKETS than it might seem). Despite seeing nothing at all, the sound effects and actions of the actors disembowelling the deceased as part of the Feedback ceremony had me as squeamish as if I could see real innards.

I also loved the food puns that run rampant in the script as well as the beautiful harmonised singing at certain points of the show(the thespians have voices to match their acting skills).

It’s special that the Baxter allows for this kind of fun, experimental, important and excellent theatre – which is truly novel. It felt Brechtian to me in that while I couldn’t stop laughing at the comedy, I was simultaneously and continuously disturbed by the comments on, to name a few examples, world hunger, the Greenhouse effect and poverty as a social ill despite an abundance of food.

Time for dessert: I already knew that the members of the Burning Fires Company are superb actors but this production just reinforced that sentiment. This is a group of versatile actors who come together and make magic – in this case, with nothing but their bodies. And with Buckland at the helm, it’s a feast you don’t want to miss out on.

FEEDBACK runs at the Baxter Studio until 30 August 2025. Tickets are available via Webtickets and range from R160.00 to R240.00.

