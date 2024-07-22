Review: Dive Into Teenage Angst and Then Some With HEATHERS – THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I can regularly be heard saying that I wouldn't want to go back to being a teenager for all the money in the world, and HEATHERS - THE MUSICAL definitely confirmed my opinion! I felt like this musical was equal parts MEAN GIRLS and CARRIE - in the best possible way. The Waterfront Theatre School and director Paul Griffiths can be very proud of the talented team bringing this show to life.

HEATHERS - THE MUSICAL captures those feelings of being so out of place that are basically the theme tune for any teenager. Of course, as any good musical should do, the stakes are upped even more with some literal life and death being played out on stage. At the start of the play, we meet Veronica (expertly played by Liesel Irene Horn). Veronica is a regular teenager - not cool, just trying to survive high school - until she realises that she has the chance to become popular and graduate high school comfortably. The problem is, Veronica doesn't realise just what it takes to remain cool, and just what those cool kids could do to you if you don't play by their rules.

This is where we meet the Heathers - three girls, all named Heather, who rule the school (played by Rachael Saunders, Azande Dube and Tyde Hickman). They are ruthless - typical mean girls. Of course, they also have their issues. And then there's the love interest - new kid in town, JD (played by William Young). He's a very troubled boy and leads Veronica down a dangerous path.

These youngsters are powerhouse performers. Liesel Irene Horn is on stage almost the entire production, carrying the story with ease. William Young built a beautiful character, with real depth to his pain and anger. Rachael Saunders was delightfully wicked as the leader of the Heathers. I also want to give special mention to Saskia Bormans for her portrayal of the terminally uncool Martha Dunstock.

Bormans is also responsible for the set design of HEATHERS - THE MUSICAL and that I loved! It was so cleverly done with different levels and staircases used in different ways. And the graffiti all over every inch of the set was spot on. I had such a good giggle as my eyes roamed the set before the show began.

I have to say, HEATHERS - THE MUSICAL is powerful and highly entertaining. My friend and I spent the drive home discussing our awkward teen years with so much of what we saw on stage sparking memories and conversation. If a show has you talking the whole way home about your feelings and memories, then that's a job well done.

Catch HEATHERS - THE MUSICAL, presented by the Waterfront Theatre School, at the Artscape Arena until 27 July. Tickets cost R200 and can be purchased via Webtickets.

Photo credit: Michael Dupré

Comments