Interview: Director Paul Griffiths talks about HEATHERS – THE MUSICAL

The Waterfront Theatre School is putting on HEATHERS - THE MUSICAL for their 2024 production. It's the South African premiere of this hit cult musical. We spoke to director of the production and head of Drama and Musical Theatre at the school about what audiences can expect.

BWW: Let’s start off with – Why this particular musical? What drew you to the piece?

Paul: Heathers is like Legally Blonde, Mean Girls and the Netflix series Sex Education all in one piece. Who could resist?

BWW: Working with performers who are still young – many will still be teenagers, although out of high school – must be interesting for such a production. They’ll remember the tumultuous time of growing up possibly a lot better than you. Did you find yourself relying on their personal experiences during the rehearsal period?

Paul: Heathers is set in 1989 which is the year I matriculated. I have vivid memories of that ‘senior year’. As you say, the young performers have immediate experience of high school and the tumultuous times. Interrogating the piece from both their fresh perspective and my nostalgic point of view has been wonderful.

BWW: You’ve been directing productions with the Waterfront Theatre School students for a few years now. What’s some of your biggest highlights from shows and from working with these budding performers?

Paul: As a teacher, I love more than anything to see knowledge become power. Every production provides an opportunity for students to demonstrate the skills they are developing in training. I get to witness the insight they gain as they apply the knowledge they have and for me, this is the biggest highlight.

BWW: And finally – I love to ask this question about shows – what’s the one thing you want audience members to come away thinking or feeling after watching HEATHERS – THE MUSICAL?

Paul: Veronica says at the end of the musical that there is good in everyone and life can be beautiful! Heather’s reminds us that we, all of us, have the power to make the world a better place.

Photo credit: supplied

HEATHERS - THE MUSICAL will be on at the Artscape Arena 17 to 27 July. Bookings can be made at Webtickets.

