Review: DUDE! WAA'S MY PHONE? at Artscape Arena

DUDE! WAA'S MY PHONE? performed at the Artscape Theatre is a delightful comedic play that exceeded my initial expectations. Focusing on the pervasive issue of cellphone addiction and the pitfalls of digital life, this production manages to blend humour with an important social message.

From the moment the play began, the audience was engaged through interactive elements. The opening scenes set a light-hearted tone which was consistently maintained through well-executed comedic timing. The actor displayed impressive chemistry and physical comedy eliciting frequent laughter from the audience.

The plot revolves around the protagonist, Dean, who finds himself lost in the labyrinth of the internet after falling victim to a phishing scam. The storyline cleverly illustrates the dangers of modern technology, such as phishing attacks and the endless cycle of doom scrolling. These themes are especially relevant in today's digital age, making the play not just entertaining but also thought-provoking.

While the interactive components were a highlight, there is potential to enhance this aspect further. Increased audience participation could make the experience even more immersive and memorable. Despite this minor critique, the current level of interaction was sufficient to keep the audience engaged and invested in Dean's journey.

One of the play's strengths is its ability to convey a serious message without being overly didactic. The warnings about internet safety and the consequences of careless online behaviour are seamlessly woven into the narrative. This makes DUDE! WAA'S MY PHONE? a perfect candidate for travelling school awareness and educational programmes. It serves as a valuable awareness tool for anyone with a cellphone, from pre-teens to adults.

Overall, DUDE! WAA'S MY PHONE? is a witty and insightful production that tackles the timely issue of digital addiction with humour and heart. It is a must-see for anyone looking for a fun yet meaningful theatrical experience.

Stellar work by award-winning Jeremeo Le Cordeur who both writes and performs in this production

