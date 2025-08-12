PINOCCHIO Panto Comes to the Joburg Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Africa’s most beloved holiday theatre tradition returns as the legendary Janice Honeyman stages her 38th annual pantomime with an all-new magical production of Pinocchio, running from 31 October to 24 December 2025 at the celebrated Joburg Theatre.

Xoliswa Ngema, CEO of Joburg Theatre, says, “This year’s pantomime continues our legacy of joyful, world-class storytelling for the whole family. With Janice Honeyman at the helm, we know audiences are in for a visual feast, plenty of surprises, and a heartfelt message at the core”.

Join in for a high-energy, heart-filled, and hilariously entertaining ride through the classic tale of the puppet who dreamed of becoming a real boy. Honeyman reimagines Carlo Collodi’s timeless story with her signature sparkle, big laughs, and just the right amount of mayhem.

“Pinocchio was the first live children’s play I saw — at the age of 6 — and it made a vivid impression on me!” says director Janice Honeyman. “All these years later, I’m still digging and delving into this story, trying to conjure all its fun, humour, detail, atmosphere, and the host of rich lessons Collodi has to teach.”

This year’s Pinocchio explodes with music, dance, circus magic, puppet shows, techno-trains, pirate ships, and unforgettable characters—from the kindly Papa Geppetto to the mischievous Pussy Galore, and the ever-wise Jiminy Cricket.

“There’s music, dance, comedy, a puppet-show, journeys into scary areas, and adventures into unknown zones! And everything Pinocchio experiences, you can take part in too!” Honeyman adds. “Expect stunning sets, crazy-colourful Commedia costumes, toe-tapping tunes, a silly sing-along, and bursts of belly-laughs. It’s my fulsome, funny and heart-felt holiday gift to you all!”

Putting this all together, to create this magic behind the scenes is the dream team: Award winning Musical Director Dale Ray, Naledi Theatre Award winning Costume Designer Mariska Meyer, lighting designer Johan Ferreira, Multi-Naledi Theatre Award winning production designer Andrew Timm, Naledi Theatre Award winning set designer Enos Ramoroko, sound designer Akhona Bozo and choreographer Khaya Ndlovu.

Audiences young and old will be swept up in Pinocchio’s wild and whimsical quest to become real—learning along with him about honesty, courage, kindness, and what it truly means to be human.

To add to this delightful Panto, we have a world class cast, who will be guiding us through the adventures of Pinocchio.

Our playful puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy, Pinocchio, will be played by the talented Katlego Nche. Bongi Archi will be playing his doting father and the toy maker Geppetto Spoletto.

The Blue Fairy of Goodness Gracious, will be played by Gina Shmukler and the ever-wise and kind-hearted Jiminy will be played by Sandi Dlangalala.

Dame Arletti Spaghetti is our over the top, Italian Mama and will be played by Tiaan Rautenbach.

Pinocchio is met by very naughty characters, who try to exploit and mislead him - they are the bad news spreaders, the mischievous makers and influence Pinocchio to be the naughtiest naughty of them all - let’s see if they succeed.

Our naughties are played by Mark Richardson as Strombolio, Luciano Zuppa as Masterigo and Fiddelomino, Brenda Radloff as Ill Fortunato Fox, Camilla Waldman as Pussy Galore, and Lesedi Rich as Lampwick.

The other talented cast members include (in alphabetical order): Bo Molefe, Brian Ngobese, Diego Hamity, Donovan Yaards, Inge Lochner, Jordan Rogers, Jordyn Schaefer, Lisa De Wet, Micah Stojakovic, Noluthando Mathebula, Nozi Phehane, Sax Ketshengane, Siya Makakane, Virtuous Kandemiri and Yahto Kraft.