Milnerton Players Presents Stephen Sondheim's PUTTING IT TOGETHER Revue

PUTTING IT TOGETHER opens at Milnerton Playhouse on Saturday November 30 with a low price preview on Friday 29 November and runs until Saturday December 14. This fast-paced revue devised by Stephen Sondheim and Julia Mackenzie it showcases Sondheim's songs and draws its title from a song from his famous 'Sunday in the Park with George'.

The revue has seen several productions, beginning with its premiere in England in 1992, Broadway in 1999 with Carol Burnett as the older woman, and the West End in 2014.

Now this unique and inventive musical entertainment with its witty lines and wonderful energy comes to the Milnerton Playhouse stage as its end of year production.

Nostalgic and surprisingly intimate Putting it Together includes songs from practically every score Sondheim has ever written, as well as some never heard before. There are numbers from Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Follies and A Little Night Music, to name just a few.

The loose plot takes place at an all-night, black-tie party in a loft in New York. With a cast of only five, made up of very talented and experienced performers, the hosts, an older couple (Adri Louw and Simon Speck) face their disillusions and marital troubles; a younger, a less jaundiced couple (Lara Basson and Louis Fourie) struggle with their feelings and desires, and a commentator (Barend van der Westhuizen) oversees and influences the action. The spouses deal with infidelity and divorce but finally reconcile before dawn. It's an extraordinary crossword puzzle of brilliant songs, described as the funniest show Sondheim never wrote... but now he has.

Direction is by veteran, award- winning director, Sheila McCormick and a live band on stage headed up by musical director Chris Cameron -Dow and featuring Tersia Harley on 2nd keyboard, Basil Heald on bass and Schalk Wasserman on percussion completes the cast. Audiences can look forward to a foot- tapping evening of songs that will make and bring back memories.

Online: www.milnertonplayers.co.za

Enquiries: 082 267 1061





