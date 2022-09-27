Mark Banks is Back ALIVE! at the Studio Theatre, Montecasino Next Month
Performances run 14 October – 20 November.
Mark Banks is back ALIVE! Banks blazes back to the Studio Theatre at Montecasino with his latest one-man all-new hilarious take on present day life - ALIVE!
Banks will be taking an up-to-the-minute look at what's what and what's not!
A host of new characters and situations await us! Banks takes a much-needed look at Eskom, South Africa's new virtual fly-at-home airline, the newly appointed Minister of Ministers portfolio. . .
ALIVE! is Banks at his best. . .with all the usual Banks surprises and the audience playing a very important part of the show. There is no interval.
Tickets cost R180 & R130 at Computicket and Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1988
Performances: Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 8pm & Sun @ 3pm