Maestro Stuart Taylor Debuts New Show ODD MAN OUT at the Baxter Theatre Next Month

One of South Africa's most celebrated comedians, Stuart Taylor, is set to bring his brand-new stand-up show, Odd Man Out, to the Baxter Theatre early next month. Known for his razor-sharp wit and captivating storytelling, Taylor's latest offering promises a fresh, hilarious take on life's peculiarities and the universal feeling of being an outsider in one's own world.

This laugh-out-loud performance is a candid exploration of the awkward moments that have shaped Taylor's life.

From his teenage attempts at magic tricks gone hilariously wrong to navigating the often-chaotic world of parenting two teenage boys in his 40s, Taylor's shows that standing out isn't a curse - it's pure comedy gold.

Fresh from winning the Ovation Award at the 2024 National Arts Festival in Makhanda, Odd Man Out is an uproarious, self-deprecating journey through the highs and lows of Taylor's life as a suburban dad in his 40s.

"Odd Man Out sums up my life perfectly. I've always been that guy who doesn't quite fit in - like a vegan at a braai. Whether it was fumbling through marriage in Learner Husband or untangling my identity in Techni-Coloured, I was always on the outside looking in. The twist? Turns out, everyone feels that way sometimes! So, this show salutes all of us misfits. We're like puzzle pieces that don't fit-except we're still trying to squeeze into the wrong box just to feel included," he says.

With his sharp and relatable sense of humour, Stuart takes the audience on a ride through the absurdities of everyday life, giving a humorous take on everything from the struggles of maintaining a midlife fitness routine to the complexities of being a "learner husband." And let's not forget the unique challenge of keeping up with his private-school-attending teenage sons-an experience that's anything but ordinary.

The show dives into the awkwardness of growing older while trying to stay relevant in a world full of younger, faster, and fitter people. Stuart doesn't shy away from the challenges that come with hitting the 40s, including the strange contradictions of trying to stay in shape while balancing a career, family, and the occasional midlife crisis. Through it all, he never loses his trademark wit and charm, proving that a little self-deprecation can go a long way.

"This is 100% organic, free-range comedy from my own life. People always think their stories are so unique, like, "You won't believe this!" Spoiler alert: We all do the same weird things! My goal is to shine a light on those relatable moments and prove we're all dealing with the same chaos-just in different disguises. Comedy: the great unifier of our collective human dysfunction," admits Taylor.

In Odd Man Out, Stuart turns the most cringeworthy experiences into comedic brilliance. Whether he's sharing the trials of trying to remain the "cool dad" while managing parent-teacher meetings or the hilarity of learning how to cook dinner without burning everything, his storytelling and observational humour will have audiences in stitches.

"It's all about owning that oddball status. Impostor syndrome gets a bad rap, but hey, if everyone else is a clone, the standout becomes the superhero, right? I mean, Spider-Man wouldn't be special if half of New York was crawling up walls too," says Taylor.

He even adds a touch of magic to his routine, revisiting his early fascination with illusions - though this time, the magic is less about sleight of hand and more about transforming life's everyday mishaps into comedic gold.

Expect an evening filled with laughs, relatable moments, and plenty of heart as Taylor takes you through a variety of experiences that range from downright embarrassing to delightfully funny. Whether it's his tales of disastrous family holidays, navigating the world of technology as a 40-something, or the funny side of ageing, Odd Man Out offers an honest, entertaining, and unfiltered look at life through the eyes of a man who's come to embrace his quirks and imperfections.

Taylor's ability to connect with his audience is what truly sets him apart. He has become one of South Africa's most beloved comedians with his down-to-earth style and relatable material.

His charm lies in his ability to turn everyday frustrations into something hilarious, making Odd Man Out a must-see show for anyone who has ever found themselves in an awkward situation -and let's face it, who hasn't?

"The Baxter Theatre is like a second home - only with better lighting and fewer arguments about whose turn it is to do the dishes. It's iconic, intimate, and in Cape Town, which means I get to be near the mountain that all Capetonians use to justify their rent prices. Plus, it's only a R70 Uber home," he shares.

Odd Man Out is expected to tour the rest of the country in 2025.

