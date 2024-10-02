MY BOETIE SE SUSSIE SE OU Comes To Emperors Palace This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you think your life is complicated, put yourself for a moment in the shoes of John Smith – that taxi driver of My Vrou se Man se Vrou with his two wives, and now two families as well! That’s right, in My Boetie se Sussie se Ou it is eighteen years later, and John is keeping two families apart in two separate parts of London, both happy as larks and totally oblivious of each other. But when his two teenagers, a daughter from the one family and a son from the other, get to chat on social media and anxiously decide to meet in person, John’s already hectic life speeds up to the highest gear and he has his work cut out for him to keep them apart. My Boetie se Sussie se Ou, performed in Afrikaans, is directed and produced by Frans Swart. My Boetie se Sussie se Ou can be seen at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park (JHB) from 16 to 20 October.

Bookings can be made at www.LTickets.co.za. Groups of 10 or more can get a group discount by calling Lefra Productions on 011 815 3000 or e-mailing admin@lefra.com.

In My Boetie se Sussie se Ou we meet John Smith (Phillru van Achterbergh), the London taxi driver who used to live in Highgate with his wife Mary (Marissa Claasen)... and with his wife Barbara (Danielle Britz) in Finchley, just four minutes apart. Vicky (Nikita Meyer), daughter of John and Mary; and Gavin (Stefan Lotter), son of John and Barbara Smith, meet in an internet chatroom and are anxious to meet in person. And why not? They have so many shared interests, including a taxi driver father by name of John Leonard Smith … who is, of course, the same person. When John hears about the budding internet romance, he has to tap dance to keep his “children” apart and keep the secret from both families! Naturally, John asks the help of his friend Stanley Gardner (Botha Enslin) which leads to hilarious lies, confused identities and secretive phone calls to save John’s bacon. And when Stanley’s senile father Daddah arrives for a holiday, all hell breaks loose.

Director Frans Swart describes My Boetie se Sussie se Ou as one of those farces that has everything that makes people laugh until they cry and then until they laugh again. “That ‘laugh a minute’ – that’s exactly what we want to achieve with My Boetie se Sussie se Ou. We want theatre-goers to just laugh and relax about the antics of John Smith and his two families. It’s no wonder scientists say that nothing can make you relax like laughter. And that is why it is such a great honour for Lefra Productions to put on this production. Our people are sick and tired of long faces – our politicians give us quite enough of that! – we want to laugh! . And that is precisely what My Boetie se Sussie se Ou will bring us.”

