MS. B-HAVED to be Presented at The Drama Factory This Fall

Ms. B-Haved will be performed at THE DRAMA FACTORY Theatre. The production is written and performed by Sue Diepeveen, with dramaturgy and direction by Natasha Sutherland and lighting design by Wicus Louw. The performance has a duration of 65 minutes.

About Ms. B-Haved

Sally Burkett is in disgrace! Suspended from Littleman Junior School amidst a scandal unlike any other. Sally thought that her 30 years of teaching had given her immunity to scandal, but the “much loved” Ms Burkett rocked the small school and town, and now she awaits her fate. She has worked hard to navigate changing policies, updated learning styles, and new age parents–what could she possibly have done to send her into this purgatory, and can she recover?

Laugh along with Sally as she ponders her fate, and unpacks what brought her to the particular hell of Zoom teaching online! Ms. B-haved is performed as a solo show featuring Sue Diepeveen and is directed by Natasha Sutherland in her directorial debut. The play made its debut at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. It is a look at the extremes expected from educators, parents and learners in an ever changing world and the reaches of cancel culture that have become the norm. Lighting design: Wicus Louw